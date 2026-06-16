GoFundMe for Dog Shot by LAPD Officer Raises 6-Figure Sum

A GoFundMe page for the 2-year-old dog shot and killed by an LAPD officer has soared to over $100,000 in donations.

As we reported ... the dog, Jameson, was shot to death when cops responded to his owner's home after a concerned neighbor heard a woman screaming after the New York Knicks won the NBA Finals.

LAPD says the dog charged at them, and that's why an officer pulled the trigger ... but his owner, Marie Marseille, claims her dog wasn't doing anything wrong.

Now, the GoFundMe has reached six figure territory ... and its still growing.

The page's creators say the funds will be used "to get Justice for Jameson and any cremation fees."

Many on social media are outraged over the fatal shooting and believe officers could have avoided killing the pooch.

Supporters in the comments have condemned the shooting ... with one saying Jameson's slaughter was "a senseless act of violence against an innocent and precious soul" and another saying the tragedy is "beyond unforgivable."

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