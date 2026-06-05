Matt Damon Makes Plea For Rescue Dog at Clint Eastwood Daughter's Animal Sanctuary

Matt Damon spent some quality time with a few four-legged friends searching for forever homes ... meeting with a group of rescue dogs at a famous animal rescue center founded by Clint Eastwood's daughter.

The Oscar winner recently appeared in The Dodo's "Dream Date" series at Eastwood Ranch Foundation in Agoura Hills, CA where he got to know several adoptable pups with big personalities.

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The video follows Matt as he spends time with each dog ... playing, cuddling, and learning their stories along the way.

Among the cute pups ... Jojo, an endlessly playful dog, Piper, a deaf and blind sweetheart, Duke, a Doberman with a serious love of toys, and Betsy, an affectionate pit bull who's been waiting more than 18 months for a family to choose her.

Eastwood Ranch, founded by Alison Eastwood, specializes in rescuing dogs and cats from overcrowded, high-kill shelters and helping them find new homes.

While all the dogs left an impression, Betsy's story is especially heartbreaking. Despite her friendly nature and love of people, she's spent more than a year and a half waiting for someone to take her home.