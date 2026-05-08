Sheriff's Deputies Sue Ben Affleck & Matt Damon's Production Company

“The Rip” -- Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s movie inspired by a 2016 drug bust in South Florida -- trashed the reputations of some Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

According to reports, the suit was filed against Matt and Ben’s production company, Artists Equity, and claims their Netflix film unfairly damaged the reps of the real-life officers involved.

MDSO deputy Jonathan Santana told NBC 7News ... “When you rip something, you’re stealing something. We never stole a dollar.”

Santana and fellow officer Jason Smith reportedly cracked the Miami Lakes drug case in 2016 and seized over $20M in the bust.

But Santana says he’s been getting accused of stealing money ever since Matt and Ben’s movie dropped in January ... and the lawsuit alleges it paints the cops as crooked.

Santana’s lawyer, Ignacio Alvarez, says the film hurt his clients’ reps, saying ... “They portrayed police officers as dirty, they portrayed my clients as dirty.”