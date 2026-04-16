Jennifer Lopez Seen Looking Glam After Ben Affleck Gifts Mansion Interest

These Boots Were Made For Walking ... to My Gifted Mansion!!!

Jennifer Lopez just got a huge gift from her ex-husband Ben Affleck when he gave her his interest in their marital mega-mansion ... and clearly, she feels like strutting.

J Lo was spotted Wednesday night out in Los Angeles ... in a chic beige trench coat paired with striking glossy red boots and a matching purse.

The superstar was attending her daughter Emme’s play ... and she appeared to be in a good mood after her windfall.

And hey, why not?! Ben recently gifted her his millions in interest in their mansion, which had been sitting on the market after their marriage crumbled.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ has obtained court documents that show they modified their property settlement agreement, which tells us there is a "transfer of property among spouses." The document isn't specific as to the exact nature of the transfer, but sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Ben GAVE Jen his entire stake in the property -- FOR FREE!!!

TMZ broke the story ... when they bought the property in May 2023, they plunked down $60,850,000 CASH. On top of that, they spent millions of dollars on improvements. They've been trying to sell the house publicly since July 2024 -- a month before Jen filed for divorce -- but so far, no takers.