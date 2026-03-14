Jennifer Lopez Slips & Nearly Falls Hard During Las Vegas Residency, Video
Jennifer Lopez Nearly Ended Up 'On The Floor' During Vegas Residency Show!!!
Jennifer Lopez almost landed on her "Booty" during her Las Vegas residency ... just barely catching herself after slipping onstage.
The singer-songwriter took the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her "Jennifer Lopez: The JLo Show Live" Friday night ... when she was ironically belting out "On The Floor" -- which she almost ended up on herself.
Check out the clip -- posted to social media by reporter John Pascarella -- during a quick turn onstage, J Lo momentarily loses her footing.
Thankfully, the star is able to catch herself ... and she doesn't break stride -- keeping the number going like the true professional she is.
J Lo's been performing for years ... and she's had her fair share of mishaps onstage -- including last year when her skirt completely came off at a show in Poland.
Lopez's residency runs through March 28 ... and we hope she's able to keep from falling on the floor for the rest of them, too!