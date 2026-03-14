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Jennifer Lopez Slips & Nearly Falls Hard During Las Vegas Residency, Video

Jennifer Lopez Nearly Ended Up 'On The Floor' During Vegas Residency Show!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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CLOSE CALL!!!
Instagram/@JPASC24

Jennifer Lopez almost landed on her "Booty" during her Las Vegas residency ... just barely catching herself after slipping onstage.

The singer-songwriter took the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her "Jennifer Lopez: The JLo Show Live" Friday night ... when she was ironically belting out "On The Floor" -- which she almost ended up on herself.

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Check out the clip -- posted to social media by reporter John Pascarella -- during a quick turn onstage, J Lo momentarily loses her footing.

Thankfully, the star is able to catch herself ... and she doesn't break stride -- keeping the number going like the true professional she is.

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DOWN IT GOES ...
Jennifer Lopez

J Lo's been performing for years ... and she's had her fair share of mishaps onstage -- including last year when her skirt completely came off at a show in Poland.

Lopez's residency runs through March 28 ... and we hope she's able to keep from falling on the floor for the rest of them, too!

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