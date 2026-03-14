Jennifer Lopez Slips & Nearly Falls Hard During Las Vegas Residency, Video

Nearly Ended Up 'On The Floor' During Vegas Residency Show!!!

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Jennifer Lopez almost landed on her "Booty" during her Las Vegas residency ... just barely catching herself after slipping onstage.

The singer-songwriter took the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her "Jennifer Lopez: The JLo Show Live" Friday night ... when she was ironically belting out "On The Floor" -- which she almost ended up on herself.

Check out the clip -- posted to social media by reporter John Pascarella -- during a quick turn onstage, J Lo momentarily loses her footing.

Thankfully, the star is able to catch herself ... and she doesn't break stride -- keeping the number going like the true professional she is.

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J Lo's been performing for years ... and she's had her fair share of mishaps onstage -- including last year when her skirt completely came off at a show in Poland.