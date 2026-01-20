Jennifer Lopez Gives Cash to Homeless Man
Jennifer Lopez Jenny From The Bank
Jennifer Lopez was in a giving mood Tuesday ... handing out some cold hard cash to a homeless man ... and it's all on video.
The "Jenny From The Block" singer was dressed to the nines and in full glam coming out of a business meeting in Los Angeles this afternoon when a homeless man approached her on her way to her waiting Cadillac Escalade, asking for help.
J Lo seemed to ignore the man at first, walking right by him ... but he was thrilled to see her, and was overheard saying he was going to tell everyone he saw a celeb.
The guy stuck around and waited outside Jennifer's SUV ... and his patience paid off ... she rolled down the window and handed him a bill before driving off with a smile.