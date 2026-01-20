Jennifer Lopez Gives Cash to Homeless Man

Play video content BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez was in a giving mood Tuesday ... handing out some cold hard cash to a homeless man ... and it's all on video.

The "Jenny From The Block" singer was dressed to the nines and in full glam coming out of a business meeting in Los Angeles this afternoon when a homeless man approached her on her way to her waiting Cadillac Escalade, asking for help.

J Lo seemed to ignore the man at first, walking right by him ... but he was thrilled to see her, and was overheard saying he was going to tell everyone he saw a celeb.