Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Twins Turning 18 With Emotional Post

Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max are all grown up, and JLo couldn't be prouder! The singer commemorated their 18th birthday with a moving, heartfelt post that was absolutely busting with love for her babies.

JLo welcomed Emme and Max on February 22, 2008 with her then-husband Marc Anthony ... a day Jen remembers well.

She wrote on Instagram ... “You were born in the middle of the night, in the midst of the biggest, most beautiful snowstorm NY had seen in years."

She added ... "I remember riding in the car and looking out the window, where everything was twinkling and covered in white that night, as I held you both in my belly for the last few moments before I gave birth to you. It was as if God was making sure you would enter a world full of pure magic!! In my heart, I knew that’s how your life would always be!!”

According to JLo, holding them felt like holding 2 angels "sent straight from heaven above."

“I cannot believe you are now adults…18 years old,” Jen continued. “You are both so kind-hearted, generous, and loving. How lucky the world was on this day 18 years ago when God decided to send you here with all of your talents and spirit and heart to make this world a better place, because that is what you do for me and anyone who is lucky enough to know you both every day.”