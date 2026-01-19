Glambot Director Defends Jennifer Lopez, She Wasn't 'Rude' on Red Carpet

Play video content Instagram / @colewalliser

Fans have been rushing to defend Glambot director Cole Walliser after Jennifer Lopez appeared to give him the cold shoulder on the Golden Globes red carpet ... but he's coming to J Lo's defense, saying it didn't feel like she was being rude to him at all!

As a matter of fact, Cole says he doesn't think anyone has been unkind to him on the red carpet. According to Cole, it's the hectic environment of awards shows that can give off that appearance.

Play video content Instagram / @colewalliser

In an Instagram video, Cole explained ... in the chaos, celebrities are being pulled in a million directions and swiftly ushered onto the next thing, sometimes leaving them with little time -- or perhaps social battery -- to exchange niceties.

Cole said, "I never felt that people were, like, rude to me in that moment. The world is just so so crazy that when people are distracted or less chatty or thinking about other stuff, I don't take it personally."

Cole says he understands that for celebs the red carpet is work and everybody is on a time crunch.

He also noted going on the Glambot -- a specific high-speed camera -- is completely optional, so he's just grateful to anyone who takes the time to stop by in the first place, because they don't have to.

Cole said, "Everybody on the internet should just calm down. I'm not here to tell anybody how they should feel, but there was only one other person outside of J Lo who was in that conversation, and that person was me."

But he's still super appreciative to everybody who's looking out for him.