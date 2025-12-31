Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Claps Back at Haters Who Say She's Always Naked

Jennifer Lopez hilariously stuck it to haters who complain she's "always naked" and doesn't dress her age during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency last night.

“If you had this booty you’d be naked too.” :joy: pic.twitter.com/kBSYqwG1HJ — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) December 31, 2025 @JLopezUpdate2

Check out the clip from the singer's first show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Tuesday -- she's making playful jabs at all the various criticisms she hears about. And when she talks about those who get bent out of shape about her showing off her body, she claps back ... "If you had this booty you’d be naked too!"

Of course, she threw the shade while rockin' a super skimpy bodysuit that fit her curves like a glove ... and showed off her bodacious behind with a barely-there bottom. So, she more than proved her point.

We already knew J Lo is no stranger to constant comments about her appearance ... just last week, fans were accusing her of using Photoshop for her Christmas Day selfie because her phone looked a bit warped in the snap. We were too distracted to tell ... 'cause we were focusing on her skin-tight dress that showed off her assets!

She showed off her toned body again a month earlier while performing all her hits at a lavish wedding for a billionaire couple in India ... busting some moves in a tiny rhinestone-covered gold bodysuit with a plunging neckline.