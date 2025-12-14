Ben Affleck Sees Both Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez at Son Samuel's Show

Ben Affleck's a "Daredevil" ... walking a tightrope by interacting with both his famous ex-wives at his son Samuel's play.

The actor was spotted in Los Angeles Friday night ... walking with his son and Jennifer Garner in the parking lot ... while seemingly leaning in to listen to his kiddo. JG seems deep in thought here while walking on her son's other side.

Closer to the playhouse where Samuel took the stage, Jennifer Lopez could be seen chatting animatedly with other parents and kids ... though it doesn't appear Ben went over to her at any point.

In fact, the two could be seen in one shot talking to very separate groups of people -- Ben's back to J-Lo's convo -- possibly to avoid any sort of awkward interaction.

Samuel did stop to talk to Lopez, though ... after all, she still has a great relationship with Ben's kids even though Bennifer's officially through.

As you know ... Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce earlier this year ... and, while he's regularly seen out with his first ex-wife Garner, we haven't seen him spending any significant time with Lopez.

Their children have remained friends -- so interactions between the Affleck and Lopez kids are common -- the parents just aren't at a "friendly lunch or coffee" stage in their relationship.