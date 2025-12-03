Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Attend 'THR's Women in Entertainment Gala

Play video content Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn, Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington, and Regina Hall were just some of the iconic actresses to grace the red carpet for The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala Wednesday ... and we have pics from the epic event!

Outside, Dakota Johnson stunned in a low-cut black number, while Bella Thorne teased photogs with a cute over-the-shoulder glance before joining the rest of her illustrious cohorts inside.

The star-studded breakfast, presented by Lifetime, honored Gwyneth Paltrow with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award and JLo with the Equity in Entertainment Award ... while Dakota, Rachel Sennott, Chase Infinity and others gave speeches.

Sarah Paulson stole the show with a fun tribute to her dear friend, the late icon Diane Keaton. She read some of the messages she had received from Diane over the years.

"We are so fortunate. Do you love being an actress? I don't," Sarah read from Diane's correspondence, to uproarious laughter. "Are you happy enough?"

Sarah ended by sharing an email she wishes she could write Diane today.