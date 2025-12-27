Jennifer Lopez Accused of Photoshop in Bodacious Holiday Dress

Jennifer Lopez tried serving sexy holiday vibes this Christmas ... but is getting thanked by being torn apart online by critics who claim she altered the snap with Photoshop!

Check out the mirror selfie the "Jenny from the Block" hitmaker posted on Christmas Day to wish fans a merry holiday -- she looked stunning in a form-fitting red dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her chest.

She elevated the sparkle-adorned outfit with a sophisticated updo completed with a matching bow, and added even more sparkle with a massive diamond ring on her index finger.

But, fans were quick to catch what they think is an editing fail as they noticed her orange phone is slightly bent to the side. As you can see by the comments, they had no problem calling the singer out ... who has not responded to the speculation.

Regardless, she was still lookin' mighty fine in a video she posted of herself rockin' the curve-hugging number ... proving she doesn't need any editing to begin with.

Play video content Instagram/@jlo

J Lo appeared to host family and friends this holiday, giving a glimpse of her ornately decorated home as she welcomed guests into her sprawling mansion. In the video she shared, you can see her extra tall Christmas tree, lit-up garland running down her massive staircase and a beautiful red-themed tablescape completed with tiered trays of food and candlesticks that added warmth.