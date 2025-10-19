Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Accuses Her of Cheating

Jennifer Lopez's first husband is firing back after she claimed she's "never been truly loved" by any of her exes ... accusing her of being the one who strayed.

Ojani Noa, who was married to J Lo from 1997 to 1998, unleashed a furious Instagram rant over the weekend after hearing her comments from a recent Howard Stern interview where the singer said her past partners "weren't capable" of loving her.

Noa, who's now a personal trainer, wasn't having it, writing, "Stop putting us down. Stop putting me down with your victim card. The problem is not us. Not me. The problem is you. You're the one who couldn't keep it in your pants."

He went on to accuse J Lo of cheating during their short marriage, adding ... "You have been 'loved' a few times. You've been married 4 times. And have had countless relationships in between. You decided to lie, to cheat on me ... You begged me to keep the marriage intact to avoid bad press."

Ojani said he was "faithful, honest and loving," claiming he uprooted his life to support J Lo at the start of her career, only to be left behind when fame came calling.

Lopez hasn't responded to Ojani's claims but her comments about never being truly loved were aimed at all her exes, including Ben Affleck, whose February divorce she called "the best thing that ever happened to me."

As J Lo put it, "It's not that I'm not lovable ... it's that they're not capable."