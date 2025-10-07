Jennifer Lopez Enjoys 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' After-Party, No Ben in Sight

Play video content

Looks like Ben Affleck made his exit stage left early ... leaving Jennifer Lopez to shine solo as the night raged on after their "Kiss of the Spider Woman" reunion.

Video doesn’t lie ... J Lo was in full social butterfly mode at the NYC afterparty Monday ... laughing it up and working the room, all with zero Ben in sight.

Now, Ben doesn’t pop up in these shots ... but hey, he could’ve been lurking elsewhere at the bash -- so we can’t say for sure he was a no-show at the after party.

Still, Jennifer looked like she had no shortage of company -- laughing it up at the afterparty hours after the premiere, where she enjoyed the red carpet company of Ben -- who serves as executive producer on the musical.