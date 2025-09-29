Jennifer Lopez, Shakira & More React to Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime News

Bad Bunny is ready to rock the Super Bowl LX halftime show next year ... and a couple of past performers are already showing him some love.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the big announcement by sharing a photo of her alongside Bad Bunny -- both decked out in silver, standing in front of a Puerto Rican flag -- saying, "Now it's your turn !!!!! bori gang lets gooooo."

Shakira -- who co-headlined the Super Bowl halftime show with Jennifer in 2020 -- is also congratulating Bad Bunny ... reposting his announcement with the caption ... "Welcome back to the Super Bowl stage!" and adding in Spanish, "Here go my Latin people!!!"

Other stars are also hyped for BB's set ... with a bunch commenting on his social media announcement. Jelly Roll says, "From Wrestlemania to the Super Bowl - you inspire us all! Much love 🐰," while Diplo joked, "Can I get guestlist."

Bad Bunny is feeling sentimental about the performance, saying ... “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture, and our history."