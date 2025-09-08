Bad Bunny Hurts Knee Mid-Performance During Puerto Rico Concert

Knee'd Some Help Over Here!!!

Bad Bunny's wrapping up his Puerto Rico residency on a sour note after the singer came up hobbling mid-performance with a knee injury.

Check it out ... footage from Bunny's final show from his "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" residency in San Juan shows the singer hopping back and forth while serenading his adoring fans. Though moments later, his knee seems to move in a direction it shouldn't.

Fans captured several angles of the onstage ouch and posted 'em on TikTok ... and each clip looks worse than the one before it.

Bunny clearly felt the pain, too. He notably let out a cry and limped away after landing poorly on the stage ... but it still wasn't bad enough to stop Bunny from finishing up his historic residency with a bang.

Remember, the "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" residency -- which first launched in July -- was the first one to be held on the island, in addition to being Bunny's first formal residency on his home turf.