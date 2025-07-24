Bad Bunny Sensually Stirs Honey In New 'Happy Gilmore 2' Teaser
"Happy Gilmore 2" is almost here ... but those who can't wait to see Bad Bunny on their screens got a nice treat on Thursday -- a brief, and somehow sexy, clip of Benito's character with a bucket of honey.
BB plays the role of Oscar in the Adam Sandler sequel ... a project that's chock full of massive names like Travis Kelce, AEW wrestler MJF, golfers John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy and musician Kid Cudi.
You are not ready for Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio in Happy Gilmore 2.— Netflix (@netflix) July 24, 2025 @netflix
Premiering TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/bF9io01AnF
There's been a lot of hype surrounding Mr. Bunny's involvement ... and Netflix decided not to wait until Friday to peel back the curtain on his acting chops.
Bunny doesn't talk at all in the 21-second clip ... but we assume he's got a few more lines in the full flick.
It's a big deal for even a major star like Bad Bunny -- he recently admitted he was so star-struck by the Sandman at a Laker game that he actually teared up.
We're sure the Swifties will also be tuning in to see Taylor's boyfriend do his thing in front of the camera, too ... and Julie Bowen recently told TMZ Sports the Kansas City Chiefs superstar and Bunny crushed it with their opportunities.