Travis Scott Goes Wild at Bad Bunny's Final Puerto Rico Residency Show

Travis Scott pulled up to Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican residency and quickly learned why it's called "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" ... La Flame's type of party!!!

The megastar rapper was in town for the final night of Bad Bunny's homeland residency inside the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan ... a big boost for the Puerto Rican tourism board!!!

Travis Scott pulled up to Bad Bunny’s residency 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X5pIquQtsL — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) September 15, 2025 @ComplexMusic

Bad Bunny crash-landed into Travis' section and got him and his entourage charged up during a passionate performance of "Si Veo a Tu Mamá."

The two music giants have bops together in their own right -- such as "K-POP" -- but Travis was the guest of honor, as were thousands of other tourists this year.