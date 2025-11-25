Jennifer Lopez Performs for Donald Trump Jr. and Others at Wedding in India

Play video content BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez was the headliner at a lavish wedding for a billionaire couple in India -- and one of the guests was none other than Donald Trump Jr. -- who was seen bustin' some moves on the dance floor.

Check out video from Friday's big 3-day, 007-inspired wedding event, which shows J Lo hitting the stage to perform some of her biggest hits in front of the rich and famous, mostly from Bollywood.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

J Lo wasn't the only one tearin' up the dance floor. Don Jr. and his squeeze Bettina Anderson also let loose, swiveling their hips to Bollywood music. Other notables included Bollywood actor Ram Charan -- known in America for his work in "RRR" -- British singer Sophie Choudry and Canadian actress Nora Fatehi.

During the show, J Lo repeatedly changed outfits, wearing everything from a leotard to a sheer bodysuit with a G-string, as she belted out tune after tune, including "Waiting for Tonight" and "On The Floor."

جينيفر لوبيز تخطف الأنظار بإطلالة ساري وردية في زفاف نيترا مانتينا Netra Mantena، ابنة الملياردير راما راجو مانتينا على فامسي غارديراجو Vamsi Gadiraju، رائد الأعمال المعروف في أودايبور✨#jlo pic.twitter.com/sWAhRsTuwn — ET بالعربي (@ETbilArabi) November 23, 2025 @ETbilArabi

In addition to J Lo's high-octane performance ... guests were treated to the wedding ceremony and a 15-foot wedding cake in the shape of a palace. Pharma company heir Netra Mantena tied the knot with tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju near the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur -- a spot popularly featured in the 1983 Bond flick, "Octopussy."