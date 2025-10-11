Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in All-Red Look on NYC Set of New Thriller

J LO Red-Hot & Ready for New Thriller role

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jennifer Lopez Struts in All-Red While Filming in Manhattan
Jennifer Lopez is dripping in red-hot chic while giving New York City a fiery fashion moment.

The superstar was spotted Friday filming scenes for "The Last Mrs. Parrish" in Midtown Manhattan, and let’s just say ... the streets never stood a chance.

Decked out in a striking crimson coat, stilettos, an oversized black hat & shades ... J Lo turned the sidewalk into a full-blown catwalk.

Channeling serious boss energy, the famed actress looked like a dangerous diva as she stepped in front of the cameras for her latest role in the upcoming psychological thriller, based on the bestselling novel.

The movie is about a con-woman targeting a wealthy couple, and if Jenny from the block were doing the conning -- in that fit -- sign us up!

