Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in All-Red Look on NYC Set of New Thriller

Jennifer Lopez is dripping in red-hot chic while giving New York City a fiery fashion moment.

The superstar was spotted Friday filming scenes for "The Last Mrs. Parrish" in Midtown Manhattan, and let’s just say ... the streets never stood a chance.

Decked out in a striking crimson coat, stilettos, an oversized black hat & shades ... J Lo turned the sidewalk into a full-blown catwalk.

Channeling serious boss energy, the famed actress looked like a dangerous diva as she stepped in front of the cameras for her latest role in the upcoming psychological thriller, based on the bestselling novel.