Jennifer Lopez Lays Out Her Relationship Demands During Las Vegas Show

If You Want My Love in 2026...

Play video content Instagram/ @JPASC24

Jennifer Lopez may not know who her next man will be, but she knows he better come correct! That's according to a show she had last night in Las Vegas, where she gave her relationship dealbreakers.

Just after singing her 1999 smash hit "If You Had My Love," J Lo reflected on her love life over the quarter-century she's been performing the song.

The singer told the packed crowd, she sang it with hope at first, but over the years, she's also sung it when she was sad. Now, she says, she sings it in power.

She explained ... "Because the truth is, if you wanted to have my love, you would have to earn it. You would have to treat me right. You would have to respect me. You'd have to accept me for all that I am. You'd have to love me if you wanted my love."

But J Lo admitted love was complicated and didn't come without a price.

"You can't have love without heartbreak," she said.

In fact, the song itself may be closely tied to heartbreak. Drake used it as a sample on his song "Teenage Fever" amid rumors of a romantic fling between the two.

J Lo has, of course, weathered her share of ups and downs in her public love life. Her confirmed exes include Marc Anthony, Ben Affleck, Alex Rodriguez, and Diddy.