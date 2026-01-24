Ben Affleck and Brooks Nader Not Hooking Up Despite Reports

We're Not Hitting 'The Town' Together!!!

Ben Affleck and Brooks Nader aren't Hollywood's newest celebrity couple ... in fact, Brooks says the two have never even met!

Here's the deal ... reports surfaced earlier today claiming the actor and the model had started up a romance -- which would've marked Ben's first big relationship since divorcing Jennifer Lopez.

However, Brooks took to social media to shut down the rumors ... writing on Instagram, "Haven't met him in my life." We've also spoken to sources who confirm Nader's comment ... so, conspiracy theorists shouldn't think she's trying to run cover on some secret romance.

While Ben's stayed out of the dating spotlight since his marriage to Lopez ended, Brooks has been connected to a series of famous faces over the last couple years.

Of course, everyone knows about Nader's passionate and ill-fated romance with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko ... but, Nader's also been linked to tennis stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner since quitting her dance partner.