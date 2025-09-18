Brooks Nader Opens Up On Alleged Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner Flings

Brooks Nader hinted this week she was, indeed, hooking up with both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz while the two tennis stars were competing at this year's US Open.

The "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model addressed the alleged flings during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" ... where she certainly made it seem like there was a love triangle going on between the three off the famed New York courts.

The topic was first brought up by an audience member who asked Nader if the athletes knew "about each other." Cohen immediately clarified, "You were rumored to be dating them both at the same time."

Nader played it coy ... though she did appear to drop some clues the gossip was true.

"I would just say a lady never kisses and tells," she said with a wry giggle. "Especially twice. That's just not nice."

She later added, "dating is such a loose term" ... before she seemed to let the cat out of the bag when she exclaimed, "My only thing is, guys do it all the time! So why can't I do it?!"

Nader first sparked the dating rumors when she was seen in the stands at some matches at last month's US Open. One of her sisters went on to tell E! News Alcaraz was Brooks' "man of the hour."