Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader, Sister Claims

It's "love all" for Carlos Alcaraz and Brooks Nader -- or at least something along those lines ... 'cause the model's sister just claimed the two are hooking up!!

The speculation surrounding Nader's new doubles partner started after she was spotted at the US Open late last month ... and many believed she had her eyes on former world No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

28-year-old Nader later shut down that talk ... but told Jimmy Kimmel he was "close" when he asked if she was seeing the Italian athlete.

Turns out it was a different tennis hunk the S.I. Swimsuit stunner was checking out at the tournament ... and Grace Ann Nader spilled the beans that it was actually 22-year-old Alcaraz she was there to see.

"The rumors are true," GAN told E! News this week ... adding she wouldn't necessarily call them BF and GF at this moment.

"Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he's the man of the hour."

Alcaraz hasn't publicly acknowledged Nader ... but that certainly doesn't mean it isn't true.

The young star said back in 2024, he was single and looking for someone who would fit his busy schedule.

Nader, on the other hand, had a messy on/off romance with "Dancing with the Stars" partner Gleb Savchenko ... and was married to Billy Haire before that.

There were also rumblings she was dating Tom Brady ... but we nipped that in the bud back in July 2024.