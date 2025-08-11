Brooks Nader Unpacks Gleb Savchenko Cheating Claims in 'Love Thy Nader' Trailer

Brooks Nader’s been very vocal about claiming ex-boyfriend Gleb Savchenko cheated on her – and now, the whole messy breakdown is getting the spotlight in a trailer for her new reality show.

The "Love Thy Nader" preview is packed with drama, with Brooks declaring Gleb cheated on her and insisting she has the proof to back it up -- before the clip cuts to one of her sisters frantically asking ChatGPT for advice after learning Brooks has been blindsided by betrayal.

Of course, it’s a heartbreaking situation that’s only drawn the sisters closer -- visible as they sit together, listening to Gleb’s interviews where he denies everything, declaring they’re spreading lies just to fuel their reality show drama.

Clearly, the collapse of Brooks’ relationship will be a major storyline on the show, which premieres on Freeform on August 26. And it looks like they’re absolutely doubling down on their claims of Gleb’s infidelity -- something they were clear about when we spoke to them in April.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know, Brooks and Gleb had been on-and-off romantically since they first teamed up on "Dancing With The Stars" back in September '24 -- so a messy split was inevitable.