Brooks Nader Lands Tampon Brand Deal After Wimbledon Period Mishap

Brooks Nader's not embarrassed by her recent wardrobe issue at Wimbledon ... in fact, she's decided to turn her viral momentum into a big-time payday -- partnering with a tampon brand in a new ad campaign.

The Sports Illustrated model shared a short clip on Instagram Wednesday in collaboration with U by Kotex -- the company that makes a ton of menstrual products for women -- saying she's getting ready for a major award show ... and, she wants to be sure to avoid any fashion faux pas.

This includes bleeding on an all-white outfit like she did while at the tennis major ... so, she's bringing along her U by Kotex just in case.

She adds that she hopes her outfit makes a splash for the right reasons this time instead of the wrong ones ... so, clearly she's playing into the viral news around her outfit.

Worth noting ... Nader wasn't worried after the incident initially went down -- cracking jokes at the mishap in a viral vid she posted right after it happened.

Tons of fans praised her for her openness and relatability ... and, it looks like Kotex wanted to reward her with a little bit of green for not stressing over the red.