Leonardo DiCaprio, Lauren Sanchez & Brooks Nader Leave Swanky French Restaurant

Leo, Brooks Nader & Mrs. Bezos Friendship Goes Further Than Wedding ... Star-Studded Paris Dinner

By TMZ Staff
Leonardo DiCaprio, Lauren Sanchez Bezos and Brooks Nader aren't leaving the good times in Venice ... 'cause they were spotted at a Parisian hot spot where it seems they may have broken bread together.

Photogs caught the trio leaving Lapérouse -- an upscale joint that opened in the late 18th century -- attracting a ton of attention ... like they always do.

Leo left the spot first ... receiving protection from the hail of camera flashes by a giant gray umbrella wielded by a security guard.

He's looking dressed up in a tuxedo ... though he's still got a baseball cap and a mask covering much of his face -- his go-to look to keep his whole face from being captured by paps.

Lauren Sanchez looked smoking in a red-hot dress yet ... letting the cameras take in her full figure -- no umbrella necessary. No Jeff Bezos tonight -- but, LS looks like she's still enjoying her European vacay.

Finally, Brooks left Lapérouse in a see-through top ... baring it all in the kind of classy way only she can. She's surrounded by a couple pals, too -- looks like a girls' night in Paris.

Unclear if DiCaprio, Sanchez and Nader were all hanging out inside the bar ... but, they were all recently together for Sanchezos' fairy tale wedding -- so, it's possible they brought their friendships to France's capital.

Either way ... looks like Lapérouse is the place to go for any visitor in Paris who desperately wants to see a celeb!

