Orlando Bloom Posts Cryptic Message About New Beginnings Amid Katy Perry Split

Orlando Bloom's got Buddha on his brain following his split from Katy Perry ... taking to Instagram to post a cryptic quote about new beginnings from the spiritual teacher.

Check out the actor's Monday post -- he seems to be doing some serious reflecting by sharing Buddha's saying ... "Each day is a new beginning. What we do today is what matters most."

But he didn't stop there -- Orlando took to his story to share a message from Japanese author Daisaku Ikeda that reads ... "The important thing is to take that first step ... Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next."

It's not exactly clear what OB's referring to ... but we will let you read between the lines yourself.

Remember ... the reflective quotes come about a week after TMZ confirmed Orlando and Katy's split -- and that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor was heading to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding solo.

We learned he was ready to party hard at the big event -- though he wasn't looking to celebrate his newly single status by bringing someone back to his hotel.

Meanwhile ... Katy seemed to offer a hint about how she was feeling about the shocking split ahead the Lauren and Jeff's nuptials by sharing a selfie with Australia's famous marsupial, a quokka. She simply captioned the post... "mood: Quokka."

