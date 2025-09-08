Carlos Alcaraz Celebrates US Open Win With Champagne, After Party With Models

Play video content Instagram/@carlitosalcarazz

Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his US Open win on Sunday in epic fashion ... first, he doused himself in champagne -- and then he hit a New York hot spot and partied with models!!

The 22-year-old Spaniard beat Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium as President Donald Trump watched from the stands ... and before he left the venue, he popped some serious bubbly with his team.

Check out footage from his locker room celly -- Alcaraz surprised his pals with a massive container of booze, but they were armed with their own bottles ... and it wasn't long before everyone, and everything, was covered in alcohol.

The post-match bash lasted a bit ... and after Alcaraz showered off, he continued the festivities at Chez Margaux in Manhattan, where models Brianna Bardhi and Tika Camaj were enjoying an evening out.

Bardhi actually posed for a pic with the tennis star ... as did the supper club's chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Alcaraz had a big grin on his face in both photos -- showing the glow of his victory hadn't yet worn off.