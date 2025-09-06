Tennis Players Serving Up Funny Faces at The US Open!
Serving Up Funny Faces At The US Open!
Published
It's the final weekend of the US Open, and we've seen plenty of talented athletes putting blood, sweat, and tears into their performances ... although we managed to catch a few funny faces along the way!
And hey, when superstars like Venus Williams and Alex De Minaur are out there giving everything they've got for the game, you can't blame them for losing control of their expressions for a bit!
Take a look through our gallery to check out some of our favorite looks from throughout the US Open -- or if you just wanna see what Novak Djokovic looks like in the heat of the moment!