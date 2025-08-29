Tennis Star Emma Raducanu Feasts On Steak To Celebrate Hot US Open Start

Emma Raducanu traded in her racket for a ribeye on Wednesday night ... celebrating a big win in the US Open with a steak dinner!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the 22-year-old tennis star hit up Benjamin Steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan following her big second-round victory over Janice Tjen -- and she and some pals enjoyed a lavish meal.

We're told they feasted on several ribeyes and filet mignons ... along with sides of the eatery's famous creamed spinach and Canadian bacon.

No word on what the final bill was or who paid it -- but we're told the 2021 US Open champ and Co. left a "generous tip."

Radacanu will certainly be putting the extra calories to good use later Friday ... as she's slated to take on 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the third round of the US Open in just a matter of hours.