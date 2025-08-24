Jameela Jamil Rips Serena Williams For Promoting Weight Loss Medications

Serena Williams is pushing weight loss medication ... and now Jameela Jamil is bashing the women's tennis legend for becoming the face of GLP-1 drugs.

The actress/model just unloaded on Serena in a long social media rant ... warning folks against the side effects of so-called miracle weight loss drugs.

Jameela says these medications, including Ozempic, "come at a price" ... and she says a quick scan of websites for the medications reveal a laundry list of side effects ... including paralysis of the gastric system, pancreatitis, cancer, hair loss, osteoporosis, severe malnutrition, muscle mass loss, depression, thyroid issues, blindness and metabolism issues.

She claims the drugs come at a price and she's uncomfortable about celebs with access to top doctors pushing GLP-1s.

Jameela says some folks rapidly regain weight if they stop using the medications.

Serena went on a media blitz this week, leading up to the US Open Tennis Championship, promoting her use of GLP-1s as a partner with Ro, the healthcare company where her husband sits on the board as a major investor.