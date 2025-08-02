Serena Williams Brushes Off Weight Loss Critics, I Feel Good!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Any talk about Serena Williams' body transformation is going in one ear and out the other ... 'cause the tennis legend tells TMZ Sports she's feeling like a million bucks!!

Williams, 43, has been sharing photos of her new slimmed-down physique on social media over the past few months ... which sparked plenty of reactions -- both positive and negative.

Williams doesn't seem to care one bit either way ... as she brushed off the critics outside Hotel Fouquet in New York City this week.

"Look good, feel good, right?" Williams said when we asked how she's doing.

When it comes to the critics, she simply said, "Everyone looks great!!"

Williams has documented her weight loss journey, from losing 44 pounds after her second daughter was born to implementing a plant-based diet.

She also does cryotherapy, a treatment that uses frigid temperatures to aid in fat burning and other health benefits.