Serena Williams Reveals She's Taking Weight Loss Drug Zepbound

Serena Williams just revealed she's taking a popular weight loss drug, Zepbound, a GLP-1 medication, admitting she first tried to do it naturally ... but nothing worked!

The tennis legend opened up to Vogue about the decision -- surely to be polarizing -- after the tennis GOAT struggled to drop weight with just diet and exercise after giving birth to her second child in 2023.

"My whole life is being in the gym, working out, running, training, HIIT training, dancing, every single thing you can think of," Williams said.

"I would always get to a certain point on the scale, but I could never get below that. That’s when I decided that it was time to try something different and got on the GLP-1 with Ro."

Ro, if you're unfamiliar, is an online pharmacy where patients can access GLP-1 weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, in addition to Zepbound.

Williams -- who has continued eating healthy and working out -- told the magazine she felt it was important to be transparent about her weight loss journey, which has been widely covered by the media.

Serena also wanted to show solidarity with the many women who do the right things to lose weight, but just don't see the pounds fall off.

"I was putting in the work. I actually think it’s a problem a lot of other women can relate to, that you are in the gym and eating healthy, but just can’t get to the level you want or need to," Williams said.

"I feel lighter mentally, I feel sexier, I feel more confident."

