Polish CEO Reportedly Apologizes For Snatching Hat From Child at U.S. Open

The Polish CEO who went viral after essentially snatching a tennis pro's hat away from a child at the U.S. Open seems to be offering up an apology ... according to multiple reports.

A statement apparently from Piotr Szczerek -- head of the DROG-BRUK stone paving company in Poland -- is going around online ... and, in it, the CEO says he wants to "unequivocally apologize" to the kid and his family.

Majchrzak po wygranym meczu rozdawał autografy i jak to zwykle bywa ręczniki, piłki oraz swoją czapkę. Dał czapkę dziecku a jakiś Buc zabrał ją praktycznie z ręki 😡 pic.twitter.com/h6IZRemALA — Koneser Unii Europejskiej (@KoneserUnii) August 29, 2025 @KoneserUnii

Szczerek says he takes responsibility for his "poor judgment and hurtful actions" ... adding he never intended to steal Kamil Majchrzak's hat away from a young fan.

When Kamil handed the hat up, Piotr says, he "became caught up in the heat of the moment and the joy of the victory, and I believed Majchrzak was handing a hat to me to give to my sons, who had previously asked for autographs."

He says he knows he hurt the boy and many fans ... and, for that, he's truly sorry.

Szczerek says he sent the hat back to the young man and apologized profusely ... which he hopes will undo at least some of the harm he inadvertently caused.

Piotr goes on to say, "For years, my wife and I have been involved in supporting children and young athletes, but this incident has shown me that a moment of inattention can undo years of work and support. It is a painful but necessary lesson in humility."

ICYMI ... video went viral last week showing the Polish tennis star seemingly trying to hand his hat to a kid -- when a man grabbed the hat and handed it to his wife.

Outrage online came swiftly ... and Kamil actually went on social media to try and find the kid. They met shortly after the incident -- a once-in-a-lifetime experience.