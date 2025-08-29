Tennis Player Kamil Majchrzak Reconnects With Young Fan Who Had Hat Snatched By Man

A young tennis fan was left devastated after some dude yanked Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak's hat from his reach ... but thanks to the internet, this story has a happy ending!!

It all went down as Majchrzak was signing autographs after his second-round win against Karen Khachanov at the US Open on Thursday. As he went to hand his cap to a kid in the front row, an older man took it instead ... and you can see the sadness take over his face.

❗️PILNE❗️#USOpen

Majchrzak po wygranym meczu rozdawał autografy i jak to zwykle bywa ręczniki, piłki oraz swoją czapkę. Dał czapkę dziecku a jakiś Buc zabrał ją praktycznie z ręki 😡 pic.twitter.com/h6IZRemALA — Koneser Unii Europejskiej (@KoneserUnii) August 29, 2025 @KoneserUnii

The kid tried to get his attention, but to no avail. At least the guy had the courtesy to hand his Sharpie back ... but he ended up putting the lid in a woman's bag.

Majchrzak wasn't aware of what happened at the time -- he was busy trying to give out John Hancocks to everyone looking to add to their collection. But once he found out, he went to social media to try and make things right.

"Hey guys, could you help me find the kid from my match🙏🏽," he wrote on Instagram. "If it's you (or your parents see this), please send me a DM."

As it would turn out, the 29-year-old's efforts worked ... 'cause his followers got an awesome update on Friday!!

"I am impressed by the power of the Internet," he said. "We got it! All good now."