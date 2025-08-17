Brooks Nader Takes Wardrobe Malfunction in Stride in Risqué Footage

I've Got Two Stars Just A Little Lower!!!

Brooks Nader is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions ... and, she got her fans to go starry-eyed with a pair of digital stars -- cleverly placed over her exposed boobs!

The model shared some footage from a recent boat trip to her Instagram Stories this weekend in which she's lying back and enjoying the warm glow of the sun.

It seems she leaned a little too far back though ... 'cause her nipples popped out of her low-cut top.

Instead of deleting the clip and trying again, Nader clearly just went with it ... posting the clip with some tasteful stars added to it.

She also shared a pic to show off the gown -- giving fans a look at the very thin material while posing with a pal.

It seems there was also a party on the boat earlier this weekend ... 'cause Nader shared a bunch of pics in a chic, sparkling cowgirl hat and a very tight blue dress.