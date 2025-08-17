Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brooks Nader Takes Wardrobe Malfunction in Stride in Risqué Footage

Brooks Nader I'm Not Starry-Eyed ... I've Got Two Stars Just A Little Lower!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
brooks nader posing on boat insta 1

Brooks Nader is no stranger to wardrobe malfunctions ... and, she got her fans to go starry-eyed with a pair of digital stars -- cleverly placed over her exposed boobs!

The model shared some footage from a recent boat trip to her Instagram Stories this weekend in which she's lying back and enjoying the warm glow of the sun.

Brooks Nader Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Brooks Nader Hot Shots Launch Gallery

It seems she leaned a little too far back though ... 'cause her nipples popped out of her low-cut top.

Instead of deleting the clip and trying again, Nader clearly just went with it ... posting the clip with some tasteful stars added to it.

brooks nader posing on boat insta 2

She also shared a pic to show off the gown -- giving fans a look at the very thin material while posing with a pal.

brooks nader posing on boat insta 4

It seems there was also a party on the boat earlier this weekend ... 'cause Nader shared a bunch of pics in a chic, sparkling cowgirl hat and a very tight blue dress.

Looks like Brooks is living it up on the ocean blue ... getting a tidal wave of hot pics from her trip!

