Brooks Nader Forced to Change Out of Boob-Baring Minidress for 'GMA'

Brooks Nader’s risqué style finally hit a wall, 'cause daytime TV wasn't having any of it -- forcing her to scramble last minute for a wardrobe swap before the cameras rolled!

We spotted Brooks striking her signature poses before 'GMA' Tuesday morning in a cleavage-popping minidress that left very little to the imagination -- but when she reappeared post-interview, she was draped head to toe!

Brooks swapped into a classic white tee and blue jeans -- still stylish, but fully covered -- and joked to us the switch was 'cause, well ... her boobies were doing the most for morning TV.

Still, she told us Pamela Anderson’s her style muse -- so covering up for a minute isn’t about to dim those bombshell vibes ... and she doubled down by joking about the outfit swap on TikTok too.

And truth be told, she crushed the second look so hard we had to ask -- is her ex Gleb Savchenko eating his heart out? You gotta hear her response!

