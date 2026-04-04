Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite on Easter Weekend

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have risen up to do some coparenting again this holiday weekend ... walking around with their son Samuel on Good Friday in Los Angeles.

The former couple walked on either side of their 14-year-old son ... looking casual yet fashionable -- with Ben in a button-down and khakis while Garner rocked jeans and a long cardigan paired with a gray T-shirt.

Check out the photo ... Ben's cracking a big smile -- seemingly at something his son just said while Jenn eagerly waits for his reply.

These "Daredevil" stars are Marvel-ous at the coparenting game, having gone out together with their kiddos on multiple occasions over the years. They seem to work so well together, fans are still holding out hope they'll patch up their relationship and tie the knot again.

Fans can keep on dreaming ... but our sources have been clear -- the two love each other as friends and former partners, but they're not interested in getting back together in THAT way.

Jenn's still dating tech CEO John Miller ... while Ben's last public relationship was his short-lived marriage to Jennifer Lopez.