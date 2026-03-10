Rachel Zoe Says Jennifer Garner Recommended 'Disso Queen' Laura Wasser For Divorce

Jen Garner Sent Me Straight to Disso Queen For My Divorce!!!

Play video content The Inside Edit Podcast with Maeve Reilly

Rachel Zoe is spilling a little more tea about her split from Rodger Berman -- revealing her very first call after deciding to divorce was to Jennifer Garner for a lawyer recommendation.

Speaking on the "Inside Edit Podcast" with Maeve Reilly, the celeb stylist said after keeping the cracks in her marriage quiet for so long, Jen was the first person she reached out to -- and Garner didn’t miss a beat, pointing her straight to high-powered celeb divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

Rachel says Jen -- who used Wasser during her own split from Ben Affleck -- also had a pretty telling reaction to the news ... telling Rachel she must be exhausted.

Zoe says she knew exactly what Jen meant, admitting she’d been spending more time sad than happy in the marriage -- and she finally hit a point where she was done living like that.