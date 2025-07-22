Rachel Zoe Files for Divorce From Rodger Berman

Rachel Zoe has pulled the plug on her longtime marriage to Rodger Berman ... because she just filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Rachel filed on Monday in Los Angeles. She lists the date of separation as June 27, 2024. The couple had been married for over 26 years. They share 2 minor children together -- Skyler, 14 and 10-year-old Kaius.

Rachel cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. She's also requesting the court to restore her former name.

The former couple announced their separation in September 2024 in a joint statement on social media. At the time, the two shared that they were on great terms.

The exes go way back to 1991, when they first crossed paths as students at George Washington University.

They tied the knot in 1998, and their romance even hit the small screen on Bravo’s "The Rachel Zoe Project" from '08 to '13. They later popped up together on Lifetime’s "Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe."