Rachel Zoe Steps Into 'RHOBH,' Seen Filming in West Hollywood

Rachel Zoe has officially stepped into the diamond-studded drama of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" -- and it appears she’s loving every second of it ... so far!

Our cameras caught up with the celeb stylist at The Henry in West Hollywood on Monday, where she was filming for the upcoming 15th season of the Bravo series. Cameras were rolling as Rachel and another woman caught up over lunch.

When we asked Rachel about her experience so far, she told us filming has been "so much fun!" She stayed tight-lipped about which Bev Hills housewife convinced her to join the franchise and teased that viewers will have to find out later when the show premieres.

When our photog tried to dig into her new friendships on the show -- asking which castmate she’s grown closest to so far during filming -- Rachel wasn’t willing to spill. With a laugh, she said, "Do you think I’m telling you that?"

Last week, RZ announced her return to Bravo as part of 'RHOBH.' Her comeback to the network marks more than a decade since she wrapped her own reality series, "The Rachel Zoe Project," which aired from 2008 to 2013.