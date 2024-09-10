Rachel Zoe and Husband Rodger Berman Divorcing After 26 Years of Marriage

Rachel Zoe and her longtime hubby Rodger Berman are calling it quits ... they're throwing in the towel on their marriage after 26 years.

The fashion designer dropped the divorce bombshell on IG Monday ... explaining she and Rodger mutually decided to end their marriage, but made it clear they're still on great terms.

Rachel added they are super proud of the loving family they built, and their top priority is co-parenting their sons, Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 10.

She wrapped up the post by asking for privacy as they navigate their new chapter -- one that’s definitely going to be a change.

After all, they go way back to 1991, when they first met as George Washington University students.