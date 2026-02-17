'Disso Queen' Laura Wasser Becomes Face of Reformation's 'Divorce Collection'

Lose The Husband & Get The Look!!!

Now that Valentine’s Day is in the rearview, one major fashion brand is helping women file a motion for their hottest chapter yet -- single life -- and they're doing so with the help of celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

Laura -- who's orchestrated courtroom uncouplings for Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner, Angelina Jolie and more -- has signed a legally binding deal of her own with Reformation, fronting a bold new line stamped with unapologetic slogans like "dump him."

The collection screams post-breakup glow-up ... think sleek, high-luxe fitted dresses paired with killer heels, oversized shades, statement jewels and flawless blowouts -- basically the uniform of a woman who’s thriving solo and knows it.