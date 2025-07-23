Post Malone's Ex Dismisses Child Custody Case in L.A.

We're Fighting It Out in Utah!!!

Post Malone's baby mama has filed to dismiss her request for physical custody of their daughter in California ... though it looks like they'll still fight it out in Utah.

Hee Sung "Jamie" Park dismissed her L.A. filing for physical custody earlier this week, a little more than three months after originally filing the docs.

Worth noting ... Malone originally beat her to the punch by filing his own documents in a Utah court -- and, there's no indication he plans to drop the case there.

California allows for higher child support payments than Utah ... so, it may be a cost-saving move by Posty -- one that looks like it might be working so far. Post's lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, filed to dismiss the L.A. case in May.

Our sources insisted Park only moved to California earlier this year, after their relationship ended in late 2024, to establish residency and sue Malone for more money

In Park's filing -- the one she just dismissed -- she asked for joint legal custody and visitation for the rapper-turned-country standout ... however, she wanted primary physical custody.

Malone's documents in Utah are under seal ... so, unclear what he's asking for when it comes to their 3-year-old daughter.