Post Malone's Weight Loss Scared His Fans

Post Malone shocked his fans when he debuted his newly slimmed-down figure, which was a far cry from the beefy physique many of his listeners had become used to during the early stages of his career, in 2023.

However, much of his fanbase reacted to their idol's reveal with shock and surprise, and several even became convinced that he had fallen into dangerous habits.

Here's a look at how Posty managed to push off the pounds ... and why he's had to assure his loyal listeners about his physical and mental well-being on several occasions.

Post Malone's Fans Took His Weight Loss As A Sign Of Trouble

The rapper first set off alarms in February of 2023, when a video of him performing in Australia began to circulate within his fanbase.

The singer was visibly svelte in the clip, which led many of his fans to speculate if he had been dealing with an unspecified illness or using drugs.

However, several sources spoke to us to dissuade the rumors - they insisted that Post Malone was doing just fine, and that his drop in size was the result of a strict diet and regular workouts.

The hitmaker's extensive touring schedule was also said to have kept him physically active, as he was regularly pulling off 90-minute sets for his fans.

Post Malone's father also stepped in to dissuade the rumors about his son's alleged issues, and claimed that the singer was the "healthiest he's been in years" in the comments section of an Instagram post that was shared at the time.

He Addressed The Drug Usage Rumors On Social Media

The rapper went on to shut down the rumors about his supposed struggles by sharing a post on his Instagram account in April of 2023.

Post Malone began by crediting the birth of his daughter, which took place the previous year, with inspiring him to adopt healthier habits, writing that "dad life kicked in."

He also pointed out he wasn't using drugs and attributed much of his weight loss to his high-energy performances.

The performer also expressed that while he was planning on giving up "smokes and brews," among taking on other healthy habits, he wanted to take his time with those.

He concluded by writing that, despite the rumors, he was much happier than he had been in the past.

Post Malone Dropped Almost 60 Pounds After Adopting Healthier Habits

Post Malone provided further insight into his physical change during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that was released in August of 2023.

During his sit-down with the UFC commentator, the rapper claimed that his weight peaked at 240 pounds, although he had made it down to a more moderate 185 pounds at the time of the interview.

Post Malone went on to claim that cutting soda out of his diet was a major factor in his physical change, and he described sugary beverages as "so good, but so bad."