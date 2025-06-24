Chrissy Metz has been through it all on screen as one of the stars of the hit NBC family drama series "This Is Us."

And what many of her fans don't know is that the actress, whose character dealt with an eating disorder, faced similar issues related to her weight during the program's run.

Here's what the performer's said about overcoming the hardships she's experienced with her body ... and how she lost an impressive 100 pounds along the way.

Chrissy Made Aging Well A Priority

One of Metz's main motivations for improving her health was her desire to age gracefully as she moved into later stages of her career.

The performer spoke about the process during a sit-down with the Daily Mail, where she expressed that she was "nervous about aging, about osteoporosis or arthritis."

The actress went on to state that, through improving her health, she was planning on going through the latter stages of her life "the best way I can."

Metz also remarked that her approach to fitness was shaped with the goal of "staying strong and flexible" in the future.

She's Taken A Liking To Strength Training

The "American Horror Story: Freak Show" actress subsequently spoke about her preferred workout routine, which involved the use of heavy weights.

Metz remarked that she had become fond of strength training, as opposed to more cardio-focused approaches to health, over the past few years, which resulted in an impressive 100-pound weight loss.

The performer added that she had been working with a personal trainer in order to achieve her desired fitness goals.

Metz also quipped that, despite becoming a regular at the gym, she remained adverse to running "unless I'm being chased."

She's Admitted To Using Ozempic

The actress noted that she had been using Ozempic as a way to help her achieve her fitness goals in a shorter period of time.

When speaking about her usage of the celebrity-favorite medication, she stated that she wanted to help "destigmatize" the product for the public.

Metz added that she felt as if the process of using Ozempic during her weight loss journey had become "so personal."

However, she pointed out that she would likely never undergo a surgical weight-loss procedure, as she felt as if her issues with food were primarily "psychological."

She then likened the idea of going under the knife in an effort to control her size to putting a "band-aid" on a larger problem.

Chrissy's Fans Have Opened Up About Their Weight Struggles

The actress, whose character in "This Is Us" dealt with an eating disorder, has since become an inspiration for many fans going through similar issues.

Metz spoke about connecting with her viewers during an interview with Us Weekly, where she stated that she had "frequent" interactions with individuals who had seen her on the NBC series and were inspired by her character's struggle with her weight.

The performer added that "so many women have shared their experiences" with size issues after meeting the star.