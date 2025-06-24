Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson's become a prime example of the potential that comes with a weight change, as she's begun taking on more mature roles in her later years.

However, she hasn't had an easy road to a healthier lifestyle, as she was previously restricted from changing her larger body size.

Here's a look at how the "Bridesmaids" star's decision to adopt fitness-centered habits led to a complete switch-up in the new stages of her career.

Wilson Wasn't Allowed To Change Her Body Size

Wilson's breakout came in the 2012 musical comedy film "Pitch Perfect," in which she portrayed wisecracking a cappella singer Patricia "Fat Amy" Hobart.

While the film's success launched her career and led to the production of two sequels, she later revealed that she was contractually restricted from changing her body size while starring in the films.

The performer made the revelation during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she stated that, while she had become interested in losing weight following the premiere of "Pitch Perfect," she wasn't allowed to lose or gain more than ten pounds.

The actress went on to state that she felt as if she had been "pigeonholed" into "playing that fat, funny friend," even in films outside the "Pitch Perfect" franchise.

Wilson added that, while she did enjoy appearing in those types of roles, she wanted to explore further opportunities that pushed her further as an actress.

She Became Dedicated To Fitness During The Pandemic

The "Isn't It Romantic" star began taking her health seriously following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which afforded her an opportunity to reexamine her relationship with her physique.

Wilson admitted that she had engaged in "emotional eating" and been lax with her dieting at the start of the pandemic during an interview with People.

However, she then stated that at a certain point, she was able to change her view of the circumstances and saw the period of downtime as a "great opportunity" to begin making healthier choices and began what she described as a "year of health."

Wilson began working with a nutritionist, who helped to curb her habit of "probably eating 3,000 calories most days," and she was later able to achieve a "healthy balance" between going to the gym, eating right and indulging responsibly.

Wilson Used The Potential Of Motherhood As Inspiration

The performer also gave further insight into her decision to lose weight while speaking with The Sunday Times and revealed that a conversation with a fertility doctor pushed her further towards adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Wilson stated the doctor told her she would likely have a better chance with IVF treatments if she were to lose weight, after which she went headfirst into the world of fitness.

The actress also admitted that she had tried Ozempic during her weight loss journey, although she did not stick with the medication for very long.

She added that, after trying out "crazy" workouts while navigating her "complicated" relationship with eating, she was able to lose eighty pounds and achieve an ideal body size.

Wilson's Hard Work Ultimately Paid Off

Wilson's since stated that her weight loss has resulted in a complete change in her career, which has led to her taking on more dramatic roles.

The performer made the claim during an interview with Sirius XM's Ben Harlum, where she remarked that she was able to "untypecast" herself after slimming down.

She added that, while she initially entered Hollywood in order to take on dramatic roles, her work in comedy paid the bills and raised her public profile.