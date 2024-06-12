Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rebel Wilson Says She Hasn't Met Fiancée Ramona Agruma's Parents

Rebel Wilson hasn't met her fiancée Ramona Agruma's parents yet -- and she's chalking it up to cultural differences with the LGBTQ+ community.

The Aussie actress opened up to Today.com about Ramona's European upbringing ... mentioning she was born in Latvia, which she explained wasn't as Pride-friendly as some other countries.

Rebel had no qualms about the differences. In fact, she was incredibly understanding, noting some people simply need a bit more time to accept same-sex relationships -- which appears to be the case with Ramona's parents.

She also acknowledged there are still parts of the world that aren't accepting, and some people who may never come around to it -- and she's totally okay with that 'cause it's their personal decision.

Luckily for Rebel, it seems Ramona's parents are finally ready to welcome her into the family when they travel to Europe this summer -- the long-awaited meeting coming over a year after their engagement at Disneyland in Feb 2023.

Of course, they'll also get to meet their 19-month-old granddaughter Royce for the first time ... so it'll be an added bonus for them.

In this same interview, Rebel says some of Ramona's family members found out about their romance through the press. You'll recall ... an Aussie publication threatened to out the couple in 2022, forcing the duo to beat them to it.

Despite navigating Ramona's family's timeline with grace, Rebel's feeling lucky -- she hasn't had any negative reactions from her own family.

