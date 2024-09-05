Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Rebel Wilson Relists Los Angeles Home She Used as Her Office for $3.8M

Rebel Wilson is giving her second Los Angeles home -- which she used as an office -- another shot on the market ... TMZ has learned she's relisted the home for $3.85 million.

The Aussie star first listed the 5-bed, 6-bath pad back in early June for $4.15 million. She bought the place in 2016 for $2.95 million.

The home, with over 4,000 square feet of living space, was never Rebel's primary residence in L.A. -- we're told Rebel used it for meetings and filming social media content.

Naturally, the home’s A-list-ready with all the luxuries you’d expect -- a sparkling pool and spa, a media room and a custom gym.

The property also boasts plenty of outdoor relaxation and entertainment space, a dedicated office, and an open-format gourmet kitchen packed with top-of-the-line Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star Tracy Tutor of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

